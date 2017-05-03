Political blindness is nothing new

To the Editor:

About 400 years ago, in 1609, Henry Hudson explored the Hudson River.

Though long ago, his trip is still of great local interest:

The source of the Hudson is smack in the middle of the 21st Congressional District. A year later, he set about to find the Northwest Passage.

His search was sponsored by financial interests that could have benefited immensely from its discovery (think Suez Canal, Panama Canal) because it shortened the commercial trade routes between Europe and China. He didn’t find it, because it didn’t exist -— at the time.

Observations show that ice coverage of the arctic has systematically decreased during the last half century.

Political blindness in the U.S. refuses to acknowledge this trend. At the same time, political pragmatism has prepared Russia to take advantage of this trend. Russia has a far larger fleet of icebreakers than the U.S. and has just launched the largest nuclear-powered icebreaker of all, the Arctika, on June 16, 2016.

While American politicians are debating the reality of global warming, the Russians are set to profit from it. They have opened up the long-sought Northwest Passage and are preparing to benefit from it twice over: from the trade it will enable and from the mineral resources that are now accessible under the Arctic Sea.

Our political blindness is redirecting a large source of income from the U.S. Treasury to the treasuries of other countries.

Robert Gilmore

Tupper Lake