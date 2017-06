To the Editor:

Recently, I’ve read numerous letters discussing the behavior exhibited by audiences and political figures at village forums.

Throughout our history, political events often included severe tongue lashing, lies and sometimes even a rap on the head from a walking stick.

Why have we as a people permitted today’s political climate revert to the ugliness of the past? It’s scary to ponder what to expect during future forums and campaigns.

Kenneth Sausa

Lake Placid