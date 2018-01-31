Politically-motivated attacks on the media undermine our democracy

To the Editor:

It has become fashionable to attack our traditional news sources, as was done in a recent editorial in The Sun.

As voters, we need to be able to distinguish between factual sources and those which are more interested in promoting a political line than in honest reporting.

As a finance professional, I cannot afford to indulge in fantasy “facts.” I have had to operate in a factual world. This involves reading the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Yes, their editorial pages are very different, but I can rely on honest, well-researched factual news articles from both papers concerning financial, economic and political news, both domestic and international.

In this country, we are blessed with some of the best-quality newspapers in the world, observing the highest standards of journalistic integrity.

They serve an essential function, providing the honest information for voters that is essential to the preservation of democracy in our country.

Politically-motivated attacks on them only serve to undermine one of the major pillars of our democratic system of government.

Claire Gilmore, Piercefield