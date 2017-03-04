Politics marred by lowest common denominator

To the Editor:

The LCD, or lowest common denominator, is a term used when one is dealing with disparate fractions mathematically. In U.S. society, sports are the LCDs.

Study the sports page and you can talk to just about anyone in any setting.

Unfortunately, the LCD has found its way into politics. Our extreme focus on sports has led to the concept that winning an election is like winning a championship. People contesting an elected official’s point of view are called “losers” and told to shut up.

This is not the way of a democracy. An elected official represents all of her or his constituents. What was won was the right to represent the constituents, not to ignore, much less abuse, minority ideas. Some previously abused minority ideas have been: plate tectonics; the Earth is round; the Earth is not the center of the universe, and the teachings of Jesus.

Part of this LCD is the concept that protests, in words or by demonstrating (not rioting), are inappropriate. Yet if one were to review our Constitution, one could only arrive at the conclusion that the founders intended for us to be difficult to rule. Protesting is encouraged.

What despot would grant his people freedom: of the press; of speech; to peaceably assembly; to “petition the Government for a redress of grievances and to bear arms?”

What dictator would grant the right of habeas corpus; to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures; to a public jury trial; to protection from the corruption of blood and bills of attainder, and; the protection from ex post facto laws?

Naturalized citizens and elected officials swear an oath to defend the constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. Historically, the greatest enemies have been domestic, LCD elected officials whose laws and edicts keep the Supreme Court busy.

Gordon E. Howard

Keeseville