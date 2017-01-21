Poor losers prevalent following inauguration

To the Editor:

Your recent editorial (Letter to the Editor, “Enough of Sore Loser Negativism,” by Gary Guido) hit the nail right on the head! What do these people expect to gain or change by the group protests they are planning in DC and across the country on Inauguration Day? Right here in our three county region, groups being led by supposedly some highly educated people because their candidate lost and we cannot accept that or the winner — unbelievable. I am in my 80s and have voted in many elections and yes, many of those candidates I supported and voted for were defeated. My response was always: let’s see how this election works out, if it does not there is always the next time. Give the winner a chance to prove themselves before you condemn them.

But evidently these poor losers across the country can’t and will not see that point of view. Too bad for the example our country will show worldwide!   

Jerry Kelly 

Morrisonville

