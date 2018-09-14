Port Henry mishandled grand marshal nominations

To the Editor:

This letter is about an article you published on May 26 regarding the Labor Day parade in Port Henry, “Grand marshal names sought.”

It asked people to nominate candidates for parade grand marshal.

Nominations were due by Aug. 15. My family wanted to nominate a long-time member of the community. Then we saw a posting on Facebook dated July 18 announcing the winners of the grand marshal positions.

It was almost a month before the deadline. I called the Port Henry Chamber of Commerce and spoke to a woman about the dates.

Before I could finish, she told me three people had already been chosen.

I told her they were fine choices, but I didn’t feel the process had been handled in a professional manner. She told me that the nominees got more votes than anyone else would ever get even if she accepted any more letters.

Nothing in your article indicated that the winner would be chosen by the number of votes received. I presumed the person’s merits determined the winner. I asked why she hadn’t at least waited until the deadline to announce winners.

She yelled at me, “Why don’t you come down here and try to do my job!” and hung up the phone.

I thought about what she said — we can all have a bad day — so I called back and left a message that I would like to discuss the issue. I didn’t hear back.

I hope this is not the way our town is represented to potential new businesses, new residents or current ones.

I am not at all disappointed in the grand marshals nominated for the 2018 Labor Day Parade!

Thank you for the years of great service you have given! This letter has nothing to do with the choices made. We enjoyed seeing you!

- Faye Henry, Port Henry