Prayers for refugees

To the Editor:

To say I’m disturbed today is not enough. Time to express my thoughts of 70 years and of today: 

I am supposed to respect my president that I took my oath to 60 years ago — which was D. Eisenhower, who also liberated Europe from WWII.

But my cry and prayer goes to the refugees of this era. They only look for life, bread and a pillow to put their head on. 

I was lucky. In Budapest, the American Red Cross train to Austria rescued me from being shot for my beliefs and from the gulag of Russia. 

I’m 90 years old — not bad — enough but bad enough when I have a president to honor — I’m scared of. 

Susanne LaRoque

North Creek

