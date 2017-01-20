Presidential election filled country with hate

To the Editor:

Recently a North Country lady told me her daughter broke into tears when she heard Trump was elected.

I didn’t quite break into tears, but the election was a shock to me. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost three million and still lost! What an amazing thing this is in a country where democracy once rang the Liberty Bell.

Yes, our founders put in place the electoral college as a guard against the minority losing its vote, but I have to believe something is terribly wrong with our system.

Times have changed and our founders had no idea there would be over 300 million people in our great country.

Over the years, we have had to amend our Constitution to better reflect the times we live in. Giving women the right to vote and doing away with slavery were changes for the good.

Other examples are the 22nd Amendment limiting the term of our presidents, and the 26th, which prohibits the denial of the right of U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, to vote on account of age.

Change is not a bad thing when it preserves our democratic process. Our republic is ever changing and if we don’t change with it we will follow Rome!

Let’s forget about Trump or Clinton and think about the elections to come! This election filled our country with hate as the only way to get change with the way things are done in Washington. It has only been a few months since the last election and one can already see those in office are carrying on as they have always done.

The daughter that cried did so because she has a terrible disease and is afraid of losing her coverage. She is not alone as now. We have a Congress and Senate with a majority from one political party along with a president. There is no democracy when this happens, no matter what party controls all facets of our government.

We now are living under a dictatorship, as we are about to lose our healthcare, as we know it. Medicare and Medicaid are about to be dismantled and Social Security is under attack. There is no way to stop this from happening as Americans have elected these people into office knowing these programs would be lost.

Many seniors voted not realizing that Medicare will be affected when the ACA is dismantled. Many of the benefits in Medicare are due to the ACA as are those in Medicaid. This brings us back to the electoral college and what occurred in the past election. Is our county to move forward to future elections under the current system? If the answer is yes, then we may as well bypass the process and live as they did under George III.

In closing, I would like to take up the challenge of Mr. Raynard Corrow of Indian Lake and debate him on the steps of the Ticonderoga Historical Society on July 3 of this year.

God bless our republic!

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga