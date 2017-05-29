Proper accounting procedures not being followed in Thurman

To the Editor:

Government accounting is different than businesses; specific governmental procedures must be followed.  

Yearly budgets are based on expected expenses and incomes, each individually coded and listed to specific departments, projects or offices for that year.  

Each year’s budget starts fresh, independent from the previous year. The 2016 audit of Thurman covered all of the town’s accounting procedures with no problems in the day to day practices except the garbage bags. 

Accounting procedures were fine and at the end of the year, figures balanced. 

Each month bills and income were entered into the towns accounting program, each under its specific code and department. At the end of each month, a list of the bills was run (abstracts) and given to the board for approval. The checks would then be written, the bills paid and a second report produced (audited abstracts). 

Lastly, the supervisor ran a third monthly report (the financials) that provided an up to date scenario of the finances for each department. At this point all knew how much had been spent and taken in by each department, what it was spent on, and what the balance was. 

These procedures are no longer done. 

Proper coding is not being used, bills are being paid without board approval and duplicate payments are made. We have no idea what non-budgeted expenses are occurring though attorney fees have increased and, with no board discussion an accounting firm, Whittemore, Dowen & Ricciardelli has been hired at $120 per hour.  

Accurate balances for each department or office do not exist, no one knows where we stand in this year’s budget and we have been told our taxes will go up in 2018. 

The website “Thurman Informer” has documentation of facts written in this letter.

Winefred Martin

Warrensburg

