Proposed ELCS, Westport merger is just that — proposed

To the Editor:

I am writing to inform the communities of Westport, Lewis and Elizabethtown that the proposed merger between these two school districts has not been decided.

There was a pre-merger feasibility study conducted which resulted in a report that was published April 2016 and can be found on either schools’ websites.

This report indicates that a formal merger study would be the next step for the school districts to take in order to consider if a merger was feasible or not.

On May 2, 2017, consultants from Castallo and Silky presented the parameters for the full merger study, which included the process, timeline, what would be included in the study/report, community advisory committee makeup and more.

The bullet points of the presentation can be found on either schools’ website.

The consultants would gather information and present it to the Community Advisory Committee over time on specific topics.

The timeline presented consisted of seven meeting dates for the Advisory Committee commencing August 23, 2017 and the final one scheduled for April 25, 2018.

These meetings cover enrollment projections, programs (academic and extracurricular), facilities, transportation, staffing, and finances and are held about a month apart.

The final meeting on April 25, 2018 will be a presentation of the final report.

This final report is also sent to the state Education Department for review in June. There will be a second presentation of the final report in August of 2018.

In September of 2018, there will be a public information and discussion session. October 2018 the Westport Central School and Elizabethtown Lewis Central School Boards will have to decide if they want to move forward with the merger.

If yes, then there will be a Public Advisory Referendum (vote) in November 2018. If both communities vote yes, then in January of 2019 there would be a Final Referendum (vote).

It is my understanding that if either board doesn’t want to move forward, the merger would not happen. Furthermore, if either community votes no, then the merger doesn’t happen.

As community members, it is our responsibility to educate ourselves on this process and become informed voters. You will be deciding the future of your children, grandchildren, niece, nephew, friend, neighbor, co-worker, business owner and your community.

Peter Vaiciulis

Westport