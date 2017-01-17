Proposed nutrition building another example of wasteful spending

To the Editor:

So once again, I see local officials in pursuit of more wasteful spending. 

Having banished the use of the barns at the fairgrounds over a paltry sum of money, Essex County is proposing to spending over $1 million on a building there, when at the same time, the Town of Westport is wanting to spend almost another million on the worn-out Town Hall. 

It seems to me that as the kitchen building will start its working day early in the morning, and be done by midday and the town business runs often into the evening, that a joint use might be developed and allow the old Wada Building to be sold off. 

Just to prove this point, I enclose the resolution of the Town Board blackballing the Valley News for running my ad looking for alternative uses of the old town hall. Pretty typical. 

William Kuntz 

Elizabethtown

