Proposed school merger won’t solve financial problems

To the Editor:

“Vote Yes Stabilize our Taxes” is a fallacy.

New York State implemented a property tax cap on our towns and schools. It’s calculated through a formula and generally runs 2-3 percent allowable increase per year.

If its is not adhered to, monetarily we suffer.

Westport Central School has been adhering to the cap. This year, the board put forth a budget above the cap that preserved some instructional staff that would be cut under a cap budget.

This budget was voted down.

The cap was an attempt to reign in runaway budgets. It did control budgets, but is decimating our ability to educate.

A merger with Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School will not eliminate the cap nor will it stop the 2-3 percent budget increases we will see every year.

What it will do is, for a time, allow our students a better education.

Every year after the merger, the school board will still decide where to cut. As is now, instructional staff will come on the chopping block and subjects will be dropped until one day, again the voters are faced with this same crisis.

By then, the school in Westport will have been closed for many years.

There may be a school in Elizabethtown or possibly a new school located centrally — it won’t matter.

The cap will still be in place and the budget will still be under pressure.

The solution lays not in a merger, but miles away in Albany. Until a change comes there, you will continue to see reduced service to our school districts.

- Tim Sherman, Westport