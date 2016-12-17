Proud of Ticonderoga Sentinels

To the Editor:

No other team, high school or otherwise, has won eight of their 10 games on the road. This team had one home game win.

Think about it: Has anyone else even won eight of 10 games on the road?

Cambridge. Wow, what a team. Well coached and highly disciplined. “No huddle offense,” “hard to stop,” no one did! But with six minutes to play, it was 35-28. One break was all we needed.

They got it, and took advantage as good teams will. But it started 21-0. After that, we came roaring back and out-scored them 28-14.

I might add that no one scored more points on them than we did. Not even the state’s number one team. They got 21, but it took two overtimes.

There was no shame in losing to this team. I must say that I lost a little respect for their coaching staff when they scored two meaningless touchdowns at the end instead of taking a knee.

I guess that is what state ranking is all about.

I learned something by watching our boys and their opponents, and that is multiple offenses and defenses are the name of the game today. I was very proud of this team and am looking forward to next. Remember, failure to prepare is preparing to fail. Good job coaches and staff, you make it all possible.

Marty Andersen

Ticonderoga