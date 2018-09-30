Public should support priests in time of crisis

To the Editor:

Recent allegations have surfaced regarding Catholic clergy and their conduct involving the sexual abuse of children. Many of these allegations are decades old and basically he said/she said allegations with no corroboration.

Lately these allegations have increased, causing many to wonder if all priests are child sexual abusers. While there is no question that some of these allegations are factual and some have been covered up by the church hierarchy, these should be thoroughly investigated and where warranted, aggressively prosecuted.

That being said, it makes one wonder if some of these allegations are from the #MeToo folks jumping on the bandwagon, knowing the Catholic church has deep pockets.

I have been a practicing Catholic my whole life, and as an alter boy and the product of a Catholic school education, I had many interactions with numerous priests.

I never had a bad experience or felt uncomfortable in the company of priests. During my professional career of 45 years in the criminal justice system within the Diocese of Ogdensburg as a police officer and judge, I have never received a complaint or even heard a rumor of child sexual abuse by a priest.

By and large, our priests are well educated, sincere, devoted men of faith. They minister to thousands of people with little financial compensation or recognition. These dedicated men are going through very difficult times due to a few bad apples in their ranks.

It’s time we provide our moral and verbal support to these good men.

- John Lawliss, Peru