Publisher was misguided in last week’s column

To the Editor:

The commentary of Dan Alexander in the Aug. 24 publication is very odd, seemingly uneducated.

“The national media love stories that shake the core of middle America.”

Our national reporters cover the who, what, when, where and why of news. If a man gets up and takes the bus to work, that is not news. If the man gets up and pulls a gun on the bus driver, that is news. If he gets hit by the bus, that is news. If he stands in front of the bus protesting, that is news.

You say these things “drive viewership.”

Drive them where?

An informed citizenship is necessary for justice and fairness. Having a free press is really the court of last resort. You say “the media promotes highly charged subjects.”

The media reports on, not promotes.

The headline of your commentary was “Misguided Efforts.” I still do not know who you think was misguided and what behaviors (efforts) they exhibited to cause this judgment.

Is it the city councils that have to consider moving the statues off the public squares to museums or is the protesters wanting such removal and others not?

Sherry Adams

Lake George