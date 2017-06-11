Questions for Stefanik: Why the AHCA?

To the Editor:

I’m a fan of the boy in the “Emperor’s New Clothes” fable. If he lived in New York’s 21st Congressional District today, I believe that he would offer these reality checks:

Bipartisan I: Requires one person from each party. A worthless attribute unless the numbers from each party are presented.

Bipartisan II: A legislative act is not good or in the best interests of the people simply because lots of representatives from each party voted for it. Immoral and unethical legislative acts keep the Supreme Court busy. The important information is: who will be hurt and who will benefit?

Keeping campaign promises: Promising to do evil, immoral, and/or other bad things in a campaign speech does not make those things good, nor does it excuse those actions.

Wrong is wrong.

Look over here: A diversionary tactic to avoid giving an answer to the question.

Example:

Constituent: “Why did you vote for Trumpcare that would cut insurance coverage for 28 million people?”

Stefanik: Look over here. I forced members of Congress into the program.

Sounds great, but Obamacare required their participation.

Also, 41 percent of U.S. Senators and 28.6 percent of representatives are over 65 years of age. They are on Medicare. Another 22 percent of senators and 18.8 percent of representatives are in the 60-64 age group, soon to be on Medicare. The question was never answered.

So, Stefanik is asking her constituents to trade 28 million peoples’ health care for the clause requiring 371 senators and representatives to remain insured.

Horse Trades: Trumpcare trades Obamacare premium subsidies (dollars you get) for tax rebates (dollars you don’t pay). Persons making less than $20,000 would suffer, particularly those between 60 and 65 years of age. A single senior would qualify for a $4,000 tax credit but have only a $1,000 tax bill; $3,000 unused and unusable. The Obamacare subsidy was $9,000.

Sponsored: Sponsoring a bill to help constituents could be a good thing. (But see bipartisan II, above.)

Sponsoring a bill that your party will never support is electioneering: just padding your resume come re-election time.

Basically, fraud. Worth zero points.

The questions are: Did the bill get out of committee, did it get passed by the House and Senate, did it become law?

Did you burn a lot of your political capital to get this legislation passed?

Only success matters.

In the words of Jedi Master Yoda: Do. Or do not. There is no try.

Gordon Howard

Keeseville