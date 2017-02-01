Rail Explorers an economic engine

To the Editor:

As we’re all aware, the state’s decision to remove the railroad infrastructure between the villages of Tupper Lake and Lake Placid has been divisive in the North Country.

My group, “Working Together Saranac Lake (and Beyond),” looks to find common ground on controversial issues in our community and help divided interests come together for the benefit of all.

One such effort to find commonality was our recent project to collect letters of appreciation for Rail Explorers USA, the sustainable tourism rail bike company that operated in Saranac Lake, Lake Clear, and Tupper Lake and brought 37,000 customers, the majority of whom were new visitors, to our economically challenged region in just two seasons.

We received 33 heartfelt letters from local businesses, regional tourism and economic development organizations, and Franklin County adopted a resolution expressing their gratitude. Most of these can be viewed at goo.gl/5gu5oP.

All agree that the economic impact of this creative sustainable tourism business was immense, and, as such, recognition was something that diverse interests could get behind.

Rail Explorers has been an innovative, human-powered economic engine for our area. They are rated No. 1 on TripAdvisor for “Outdoor Activities” in both Saranac Lake and the entire Adirondacks; they are a minority woman-owned business and, in 2016, had 36 employees — 28 of whom worked an average of 40 hours per week.

This creative business was able to find a new, sustainable use for existing infrastructure, and then market the experience to visitors of all ages and abilities from all over the world. It is just the kind of economic development we wish for in Northern NY.

The letters we collected and the Franklin County resolution demonstrate how a “rising tide” business can have a positive impact on all sectors. I think the letters and resolution also are very meaningful to Rail Explorers as they deliberate the uncertain future of their business in the Adirondacks despite their vocational and personal desire to stay here.

Sunita Halasz

Saranac Lake