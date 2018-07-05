Rank choice voting should be implemented

To the Editor:

The June 23 Sun editorial, “Rank-choice voting, a concept worth exploring,” discusses a potential solution to our dysfunctional partisan politics that has recently been implemented state-wide in Maine.

Under rank-choice voting (RCV), voters rank all the candidates in order of preference.

There is evidence that RCV:

Encourages voter turnout, since citizens have more choice than a single front runner they may not like.

It shifts incentives away from negative campaigning as candidates look beyond their base.

Limits the effectiveness and amount of money spent by single-issue organizations that typically finance negative ads.

Despite wide discontent with our current political discourse, few solutions have been proposed, and RCV should be tried more broadly.

Dominic Eisinger,

Keene