Reasons to vote for Democrats

To the Editor:

1. Democrats fought for Social Security (F.D.R.)

2. Democrats fought for Medicare (L.B.J.)

3. Democrats fought for Medicaid (L.B.J.)

4. Democrats fought for welfare benefits (F.D.R.)

5. Democrats fought for civil rights (L.B.J.)

6. Democrats fought for unemployment insurance (F.D.R.)

7. Democrats fought for National Labor Relations Board (F.D.R.)

8. Democrats fought for eight hour work day, five day work week, workplace breaks and overtime pay (F.D.R.)

9. Democrats fought for workers compensation (Woodrow Wilson)

10. Democrats fought for Americans with Disability Act (101st Democratic Congress - over G.H.W. Bush veto)

11. Democrats fought for holiday pay (F.D.R.)

12. Democrats fought for Medical Leave Act (Bill Clinton)

13. Democrats fought for Prevention of Child Labor (F.D.R.)

14. Democrats fought for Minimum Wage Act (F.D.R.)

15. Democrats fought for Work Place Safety (OSHA) (Nixon)

16. Democrats fought for affirmative action as it relates to racial discrimination (J.F.K)

17. Democrats fought for women’s rights (L.B.J)

18. Democrats fought for tax fairness (platform issue)

19. Democrats fought for veterans pay and benefits (F.D.R.)

20. Democrats fought for consumer protection and consumer bill of rights (J.F.K.)

21. Democrats fought for gun laws and background checks to prevent felons from getting weapons (L.B.J) (Clinton)

22. Democrats fought for credit card holders bill of rights (Barack Obama)

23. Democrats fought for Funding Our Schools (L.B.J.)

24. Democrats fought for grants for low income people to attend college (L.B.J.)

25. Democrats fought for environmental regulations — Clean Water Act / Clean Air Act (Dems override Nixon veto)

26. Democrats fought for financial regulations keeping Wall Street wizards accountable (Dodd/Frank - Obama)

27. Democrats fought for affordable health care for everyone (Obama Care)

28. Democrats fought for hate crime legislation (Matthew Shepard) (Barack Obama)

29. Democrats fought for children’s health legislation for 11 million children without health care (Barack Obama) 

Joe DeMarco

Jay

