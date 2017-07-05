Rebutting the pro-Paris plaidoyer

To the Editor:

Our Sun’s spell-check shrank CO-2 100-fold and Mr. Pagano’s pouncing highlit how tiny a trace gas it is. Even he concedes our furnace-in-the-sky hugely out-heats all of us, though his uncited source lops 55% off that disparity (mine: http://www.schulphysik.de/klima/klima2003/groessen.html). Relevant it is: Without we wouldn’t be here to spar!

Though embarrassingly absurd, the outgone Prez’s EPA did demonize growth-sustaining CO-2 as “pollution” to push The Man’s Agenda (google & see). The “greenhouse” analogy, moreover, is junk, though typical of what’s peddled as “science” (http://hockeyschtick.blogspot.com/2013/08/why-atmosphere-is-not-greenhouse.html).

As for solar panels, my own are far-from-”alternative” back-ups vs. blackouts (https://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/09/06/analysis-solar-wind-power-costs-are-huge-compared-to-natural-gas-fired-generation/). My windpower APA permit I’ll wait to use for Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (pls google), not waste on yesteryear windmills.

27 years inside the UN, including IPCC, cured me of the naiveté evident in quoting polls & NASA. Surely Mr. Pagano, bowing to Washington Post fact-checks, won’t diss the New York Times indictment of NASA-run National Weather Service phantom records (http://www.nytimes.com/1991/08/18/us/in-tucson-it-s-not-the-heat-it-s-the-thermometers.html). Moreover, should you & I buy NASA pontifications, even though their Ames Research Center, for instance, tries to cook up headlines by sticking a thermometer at Badwater (Death Valley) into a nature-made oven (pix & specs at http://www.john-daly.com/stations/badwater.htm)?

Adirondack Regional Airport records & their keepers deserve respect, not dissing from Mr. Pagano. There’s nothing “anecdotal” about them or my 116+ years of annals from Indian Lake Dam. It should make Mr. Pagano & all of us stop and think that at the Dam – even now undistorted by the self-evident Urban Heat Island Effect megatons of asphalt, tall buildings, people, cars & heat ducts have – the 103F peak heat hit in 1911, not the 1990’s, let alone 2000-anything. Ditto at Death Valley’s credible Furnace Creek station: 134F in 1913!

Hans Kurr

Indian Lake