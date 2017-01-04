Referees, coaches ‘need support, not criticism’

To the Editor:

How do you get to be coach of the year? One way: your record. Wins, championships and yes — sportsmanship.

Scott Nephew and staff deserved this honor because of hard work and dedication. Trying to match last year’s record while playing 10 road games with new players was quite a feat.

We lost at Peru, but then everyone loses at Peru.

There are many arm chair and sideline coaches and refs, with me being as guilty as anyone. Having coached softball, baseball and yes, football, for many years. I’ve heard the comments and yells from the sidelines.

These men need support, not criticism. Do they always make the right calls? Of course not, but the pros don’t either. I’m sure they would like to have some do-overs, but who wouldn’t.

Remember: most of the calls must have been good, or we wouldn’t have been 9-2 and class D, section 10-7 champions.

This officiating left a lot to be desired, right?

Remember: the more you razz the refs, the worse they get. We saw some really badly reffed games this year —Peru. But we hurt our team by yelling and name calling. Hometown refs are nothing new. They known who they are and must live with the fact that they were not honest and are not earning their money.

Good job everyone. We fans will get better.

Marty Andersen

Ticonderoga