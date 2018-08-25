Refreshing to see positive change in others

To the Editor:

Lorraine Duvall of Keene, thank you for being bold and humble enough to describe your change of heart in your letter to the editor published in the Aug. 11 issue.

It is that kind of change of heart — being willing to step into another’s shoes and walk in them a bit — that would change our world.

I know it has changed mine.

It is also so refreshing to read about one person seeing their own faults and their honest desire to change in the midst of an almost constant focus of pointing out the faults of others. Thanks again.

- Dan Smith, Brant Lake