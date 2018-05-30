Refurbished auditorium is a great opportunity for students and a delight for parents

To the Editor:

Last week I attended the annual spring concert at the Ticonderoga High School. I have always enjoyed the concerts and this one was no exception.

Walking into the newly re-furbished auditorium was quite an experience! The room is absolutely beautiful! The workmanship is of the best quality in restoring the venue to its former style and grandeur. The stage, the house lights, the seating are all restored to their original format.

The new lighting and sound technology are outstanding! Our students are so very fortunate to be able to not only perform in this wonderful setting, but to learn about all the technology that goes into making their performances, and the performances of all of us that are lucky enough to make use of this fine facility, shine in a way they never have before! Our children will learn first hand how to operate and create with these new systems. They now will be able to compete with students from bigger urban areas in technology that is state of the art in its kind. I can only imagine the paths this opportunity could lead some of our students to.

The highlight of the evening for me was when the program was begun with the playing of our national anthem. What an amazing feeling to be in our own, newly redecorated auditorium, and have our students open the first school function held there with a tribute to our nation.

Thank you Mr. Iturrino, Mr. Gordon, staff, and all the students in the Ticonderoga High School band and chorus for a wonderful night of celebration at our school. It was outstanding!

Marge Cross,

Essex