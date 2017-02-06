Remaining Thurman town board standing strong

To the Editor:

Two thousand and sixteen was, to say the least, an eventful year concerning the Thurman Town Board.

Then, starting in 2017 with our supervisor’s resignation and the resignation of another board member, our three remaining board members have not faltered.

They have taken a deep breath, looked at the issues and are addressing them one by one!

Our three remaining board members, Cynthia Hyde, Kathy Templeton and Mike Eddy, have stepped up to the plate and they have not run from their responsibility! They are moving us forward without entering into the mudslinging.

I thank Cynthia, Kathy and Mike. You continue to have my support and respect.

Keith L. Parent Sr.

Athol / Thurman