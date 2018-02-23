Reminder to neuter, spay pets

To the Editor:

Feb. 27 is World Spay Day, a day to celebrate the importance of animal birth control and remind everyone to have their animal companions spayed or neutered. If you haven’t already, there’s no better time to have your animal family members “fixed.”

Spaying and neutering save lives by preventing more cats and dogs from being born only to be abandoned on the streets, euthanized in shelters, abused or neglected.

Sterilizing even one animal makes a huge difference: Just one female dog and her descendants can produce 67,000 puppies in six years, and one female cat and her offspring can lead to 370,000 descendants in seven years.

Every new animal who is born either takes away a chance at a home from an animal waiting in a shelter or will end up homeless herself.

Spaying and neutering also prevent animals from contracting uterine, ovarian, and testicular cancers and reduce or eliminate animals’ mating urges, aggression, and excessive territoriality, which is why sterilized dogs are three times less likely to bite.

Please call 1-800-248-SPAY to find the nearest low-cost spay/neuter clinic. To learn more, visit peta.org.

Lindsay Pollard-Post,

The PETA Foundation

Norfolk, VA