Renovate, don’t destroy CCE building

To the Editor:

Last weeks editorial board in their published opinion made it seem like the handsome Cornell Cooperative Extension Building is falling apart. They seemed extreme in their details about officials noting a few problems about the building. Their thinking seemed to be that it is inevitably falling apart (basically giving up on that building and getting ready to replace the offices into a new most likely generic building).

Towns should come together in keeping the public buildings that were built proudly and keep the pride by fixing them up and preserving them. The amount of money that was stated to build a generic building could be put into that great looking building.

With the appropriate work done by local craftsman, builders and landscapers (and a more appealing sign) that building could be a long lasting beautiful little gem of a gateway to the picturesque entrance to the historical fairgrounds. Westport residents and visitors could then keep enjoying the beautiful aesthetics of that built asset for years to come.

Mark Wilcox

Essex