Rep. Stefanik needs to focus on working for her district

To the Editor:

Boy, am I a great fisherman. I use razor sharp hooks, biodegradable fishing line, “approved” lead sinkers, organically grown worms, and the latest underwater sonar-radar-acoustic-dynamic GPS guided fish-finder.

Everything, except, well, you know, the big one (and the little ones) got away. Do you still think I am still a great fisherman? Of course not.

Boy, is Rep. Elise Stefanik a great representative. She is a member of umpteen committees, proposed lots of legislation, held a bunch of meetings, and answered a gazillion letters and phone calls.

Everything, except, well, create new jobs, get legislation passed that significantly improves her district, attract new business to her district, or in general made the district markedly better.

And the Point of View on April 22, “My First 100 Days,” says it all — or should I say, says very little in the way of actual, meaningful accomplishment; a very poor catch indeed.

I might be called a lousy fisherman — but then, I was not elected to catch dinner for the North Country.

Stefanik was elected to represent the North Country. Time to weigh in some accomplishments which will directly affect the people who sent her to Congress, and not fill her creel with a lot of vague and empty promises, smoke and mirrors, meetings, blah blah blah.

Let’s see if Point of View, “My Second Hundred Days,” has a list of real accomplishments. Let’s see a list of new jobs, businesses, program, all helping us.

Michael Berman

Schroon Lake