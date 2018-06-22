Rep. Stefanik should vote 'no' on SNAP reductions

To the Editor:

Some of your neighbors are hungry and many of them are children. As they leave the security of meals at school, summer fun might be tinged with a grumbling stomach.

This is not a time to reduce support for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the anti-hunger, food nutrition program promoted under the huge omnibus 2018 Farm Bill.

The U.S. Senate recognizes this, their version of the bill does not reduce support for food nutrition.

But Rep. Stefanik recently voted for a House version of the Farm Bill that would have reduced support for SNAP and imposed unrealistic work requirements. Almost all SNAP recipients work. They should not be required to find additional, rarely available time so that they can simply feed their kids.

That House version of the Farm Bill did not pass; a newer version may come up for a vote on June 22.

For the sake of the almost 20 percent of the children who live below the poverty line in her district, I hope that Rep. Stefanik does not vote “yes” unless SNAP remains supported and unburdened with additional bureaucracy.

There are hungry children, not to mention veterans and seniors, awaiting her compassion.

Katharine Preston,

Essex