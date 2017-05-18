Rep. Stefanik works hard for her district

To the Editor,

I’ve had enough of pettiness from those little voices who don’t have a first clue and just want to voice an unfounded opinion to badmouth someone.

Like fishing? Go fishing, or go jump in the lake.  Run for office, try to do half the job our representative is doing.

Rep. Stefanik is not a magician, she is a representative of the North Country and a pretty darn good one at that.  

She does not promise to give you the world in return for your vote and then not deliver.  

She has promised to represent her district interest and she does just that.  

Your individual interest may not be one of the majority. Irregardless, you will benefit from much of the good work she does and others do approve of.

Terry Turner, Pottersville

