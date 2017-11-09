Republican “tax reform” is a tax cut for big business

To the Editor:

Congress has done it once more, and the present administration has joined in!

Tax reform is the name of the new way to get the top one percent and big business and windfall. They also want to abolish the “death tax” which will benefit the wealthy! Speaker Paul Ryan tells us most Americans will only have a “post card” to fill out to file their taxes.

I have to ask:

What is wrong with the 1040A tax form? This is what the majority of Americans already use and a fifth grader could fill it out!

Ryan tells us most households making $59,000 a year, with four people, will see $1,182 returned.

The key word here is “most.”

Some small businesses will benefit but others will not.

One thing is clear and it’s that big business will see two trillion dollars in tax cuts. This is at a time when we are already 23 trillion in debt.

Our president told us he would cut our debt, not add to it. They also want to take out the deductions for medical expense, interest, state and local taxes as well as the miscellaneous that would cover those who had no insurance and lost their homes.

Yes, folks, the Republicans have once more proved they are the party of “big business!”

What about those in nursing homes and those with thousands of dollars of out of pocket expenses for drugs and hundreds of thousands on dialysis with high out of pocket expenses?

Those with new homes paying thousands in interest payments will lose the deduction under the bill set forth by Congress and the administration.

This a present from Ryan and our president as he stated, “this will be a Christmas present to the American people.”

Hopefully they won’t give us and anymore presents!

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga