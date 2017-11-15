Republican tax plan misleading

To the Editor:

As a lifelong Republican, I think current tax plans are misleadingly packaged as a tax cut for the poor and middle class.

This plan, as presented by Congress, will hurt the poor and the middle class as follows.

When the financial committee finally presented an outline of the tax reform plan, it showed fewer tax brackets — yet the lowest brackets represented higher income percentages than before. Then it was revealed that the benefits would lessen over time for less affluent, but stay the same for the rich.

As presented, it won’t do what it is supposed to do: stimulate the economy by causing corporations to invest in equipment and employees.

It has been shown time and again that businesses won’t invest unless they are certain that the taxes won’t change. And, since the Senate does not have the 60 votes necessary for preventing the sunsetting of the legislation, corporate businesses won’t invest in what’s good for their employees.

In 2008, the economy was wrecked by sub-prime mortgages and other unregulated abuses.

So what did corporations do? AIG asked for a government handout, as did the most egregious commercial banks, and corporations that had cash sat on it or bought out other companies, limiting growth in profits and wages.

Between double-taxing state income tax rather than refunds, and forcing retirees like myself to pay more taxes from our hard earned IRAs with no way to replace our fixed income, the “reform” would be giving a $64,000 tax cut for the top 1 percent from the earnings and investment of the less affluent.

New York state already gives more to federal government than it receives.

Vote this bogus reform down if you expect to get reelected! Do what a public servant should!

Tony Chabarek

Chestertown