Republicans obstruct themselves

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: The following is in response to George King’s letter, “Dems hijacked by radical left” which appeared in the Aug. 11 edition of The Sun.

George, I realize that your letter is a quick reaction to John O’Neill’s letter about the Republican takeover by the extreme right, but the idea that the Democrats have been taken over by the extreme left is actually funny.

There are some who lean more left but hardly merit the title radical. And, if you do not think that the Congress has been cowed by Trump and those who choose to use him for the extreme right agenda, I am not going to argue with you, it’s obvious everywhere except on Fox News.

Obama had a veto-proof majority for exactly three months out of 48. Just three! He chose to make medical insurance the top priority, which any sensible person would agree was/is of the utmost importance, and succeeded. Which is not to belittle the predicament of Social Security.

The idea that the Democrats are obstructionist as they vote in reaction to retrograde policies put forward in a Congress totally controlled by Republicans is a bit off base. What the Republicans don’t get done is due to the obstruction within their own party.

On the other hand, Mitch McConnell and many other Republicans declared publicly that they would kill anything that Obama was in favor of. Anything ­— and they did.

Trump has had free reign with his cabinet appointees and they are not only riddled with graft, but they are mostly contrarian to the objectives of the departments they have been appointed to lead, as in lowering standards for clean air and trying to stimulate expanded use of coal.

So, yes, we will come out in droves and vote to retake control of the House and maybe the Senate, Trump and those who rubberstamp his destructive policies and behavior will ultimately get their just deserts.

- Don Austin, Elizabethtown