Responding to Spectrum editorial

Editor’s note: In response to last week’s editorial (“Spectrum fumbles on local sports coverage”), the following was provided by Chris Watson, Director of Communications for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

To the Editor,

No one from Spectrum presented at the NYSPHSAA Central Committee Meeting.

I, as director of communications, gave a brief summary of what was going on with our relationship.

Spectrum will produce most of their high school content online this coming school year, but some of the regular season games and state championships could be broadcast on the Spectrum News channels.

There should not be an increased fee to current Spectrum subscribers.

“Spectrum Sports has been a great partner for the Association for a number of years,” said Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Our goal is to continue to find ways to improve our partnership with Spectrum Sports to highlight and promote the student athletes of New York State.”

Chris Watson, NYSPHSAA