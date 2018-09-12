Return to states rights on social issues may ease growing tensions

To the Editor:

Recent letters to the editor indicate a wide philosophical division amongst Americans.

It is time we all respect the will of the voters, as will I, whether it be for legislators or for president, regardless of party.

Some believe that some illegality may be beneficial for the country. I believe that any endorsement of illegal acts only breeds more illegality.

Adherence to the rule of law and compassion need not be mutually exclusive. We have been the proud sponsors of needy, elderly Latinos for three decades through Unbound, a Christian organization. Only $25 a month fully cares for an aged person. Join, and you’ll be able to walk the walk.

Any mob action intended to intimidate should be condemned by all of us. The new secular morality may be irreconcilable with the traditional Bible-based morality.

Massive fines on the Little Sisters of the Poor and punishment on a family-owned cake baking business for refusing to make a particular cake for a homosexual marriage highlights this. Perhaps, it is time for a return to state’s rights on social issues. This should reduce the growing tension in this country.

Full disclosure: At age 86, my knees no longer jerk — they creak.

- Kenneth G. Barcomb, Altona