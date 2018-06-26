Reversing Plattsburgh cryptocurrency moratorium a ‘bad idea’

To the Editor:

Why is the City of Plattsburgh trying to reverse or stop the moratorium on cryptocurrency/Bitcoin farms trying to get into the city for cheap electric rates?

If you ask Warren Buffett about cryptocurrency, he will tell you it has no intrinsic value and is strictly speculation. It produces no products, no real employment and has no stable value. Plattsburgh would be better off locating a casino in the city and would use only a fraction of its electricity.

Who is paying off city officials to release the moratorium under the guise they can reuse the heat generated by the computer farm?

Bad idea for Plattsburgh or any other city or town!

Michael Calitri, Peru