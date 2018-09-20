Right to vote sacred and should be highlighted

To the Editor:

I love reading newspapers, everyday and especially on Sundays. I often argue with those who portend their obsolescence to defend their importance and our freedom to read the words of journalists without knowing what they look like, without a third party interpreting their meaning, without spin, gloss or emphasis.

In this paper, I have always enjoyed the regional calendar and been delighted to learn of events that otherwise would have been completely off my radar. I don’t know how anyone knows anything about what is happening in nearby communities without this exceptional resource.

Here’s a suggestion:

As we enter this primary/election period beginning now and running through November, use your pages to inform people, in print, what elections are taking place, where people can register to vote, the locations of polling places and their hours.

Essentially, remind your readers of the most basic tenet of American democracy: the right to vote.

The participation of the citizenry in this fundamental, crucial aspect of self-governance has been dismal in recent years.

If your pages can help to change that, perhaps you wouldn’t be asked to publish so many complaints about the way things are.

- Dianne Iasevoli, Brant Lake