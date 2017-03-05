Rouses Point electricity rates will not spike

To the Editor:

I am writing this viewpoint in response to the article published on Feb. 17 in The North Countryman Sun, regarding electric rates in the Village of Rouses Point. The article in question was entitled “Rouses Point to see electricity rate spike.”

First and foremost, I want to assure all of our residents and other electric customers that no such “spike” is scheduled or anticipated in the near future.

Our municipal electric department provides and continues to provide power to our customers at one of the lowest rates in the nation. We fully intend to maintain these low rates by being prepared for any changes in our customer base and revenue stream. Such preparations include discussions, by the Village Board, at open Board meetings, about relevant subjects.

In the case of electric rates we found, through a state mandated audit, that our electric department has experienced operating losses in 2014 of $250,000 and 2015 of $259,000. We expect the 2016 figures will reflect a similar loss. In spite of this, the auditors described our electric utility’s financial stability as strong due to its cash holdings and no long term debt. It also is noted that the continued operating costs losses cannot be sustained indefinitely.

In addressing this issue we found that prior to any proposed electric rate increase, the Village must first have a “Rate Study” completed by an auditing firm. That rate study is then submitted to the Public Service Commission (PSC) who in turn makes a recommendation as to what the rates should be.

Presently, our electric rate of return is –3.4 percent. The PSC recommends a +3.1 percent rate of return and would base their rate increase recommendations on being able to achieve that figure. The process of studying rates, submitting them to the PSC and receiving their recommendations takes approximately two years. The Village Board has not authorized the initial rate study and there can be no rate increase until then. Electric rates will not spike, as reported in the aforementioned article.

In conclusion, the Village of Rouses Point is not in the business of generating profits from our electric customers, but only charging rates which will allow for the continued operation of the utility. We understand the value of inexpensive electricity to our residents, as well as current and future businesses operating within our Village. Our intention is to continue this valuable and reliable service in the future at a rate close to our current price.

Daniel H. Letourneau, Mayor

Village of Rouses Point