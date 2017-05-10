Rouses Point will survive Pfizer departure intact

To the Editor:

Your recent editorial on shared services was largely on the mark. The more “local” the governing body is, the more responsive it is to residents’ needs. Local government can be held much more accountable to the tax payers also. Of course much of this accountability is negated by state mandates, nearly all of which emanate from New York City and their satellite office in Albany.

It seems to me that the governing model for New York State is to take money in from all over the state, accumulate in New York City (oops, I mean Albany) and then redistribute it through the benevolence of the governor’s office.

Of course, a large portion of the money is skimmed off in administrative overhead and regulation compliance before it gets back to the localities. This is simply the price we pay to maintain our proud distinction of being the highest taxed state in the nation.

Back to your editorial. What I do take exception to is your implied suggestion of dissolving the village of Rouses Point.

Rouses Point is a unique village in the North Country. It has the physical amenities of an urban area with small town charm. We have a well-equipped fire department, a police department, a recreation center — complete with an indoor skating rink, secondary sewage treatment, a water treatment plant and our own electric system providing low cost electricity to our residents.

We have sidewalks on nearly every street, storm sewers and a library. Until last month, we had a village court but when it was realized how duplicative its services were with the town of Champlain, the village fathers wisely agreed to merge.

Yes, readjusting to the loss of Pfizer will be challenging, but it will be done. The current mayor and village board are taking proactive steps now to make this transition and I am confident it will happen.

Thomas Batha

Rouses Point