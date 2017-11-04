Rural hospice programs are severely underutilized

To the Editor:

Though never easy, as a veteran hospice nurse I know that the most peaceful and comfortable of deaths may be the benefit of an early admission to hospice.

Yes, hospice is about dying; that scary, not-to- be-thought-of but inevitable event.

High Peaks Hospice addresses the physical, psychosocial and spiritual needs of people with terminal illness.

Anyone with a prognosis of six months or less is eligible for hospice and any diagnosis including heart disease, renal failure, COPD, dementia, cancer and more qualifies.

At present, hospice services are severely underused. This places the sustainability of a rural hospice program in jeopardy, and most importantly, it means that many people are not receiving the end of life care they deserve.

Over 30 percent of High Peaks Hospice patients die in less than seven days on service.

Last quarter, 20 hospice referrals were made so late they died before admission. Delayed referrals often mean unnecessary hospital admissions and rushed efforts to get patients home to die with hospice.

Earlier hospice admission improves the quality of one’s days and possibly the quantity of days due to the accessibility of care and prompt treatment of symptoms.

Death is a difficult subject for doctors, families and patients.

Where to start?

Say the “D” word. Though hard, once acknowledged you can begin to live in the now. Learn all you can about your illness, the prognosis, treatment options, side effects and likely outcomes, so you can make decisions consistent with your values. Ask your doctor to counsel you on your wishes for medical care and complete Advanced Directives.

I suggest the video “Being Mortal,” which can be seen on PBS Frontline at pbs.org/video/frontline-being-mortal. And I recommend that if you, your loved one or your patient is facing an end-stage illness, call hospice early for help.

Peggy Wiltberger

Saranac Lake