Russia collusion investigation designed to discredit Trump victory

To the Editor:

Day after day, year after year, we suffer through the Russian collusion ghost story as if it actually happened and isn’t costing tens of millions of tax dollars.

Yes Russia was doing their best to disrupt our affairs, elections included, as they have done for many years, but fixing that is not the objective of the Democrats, nor was it ever.

Undoing a Republican presidential victory is the real objective.

When Obama mockingly announced just prior to the 2016 election that the Russians couldn’t possibly rig our elections and that no reasonable person should believe they could he was anticipating a Clinton win.

When he reversed that opinion immediately after the election it became clear that it didn’t matter which Republican won.

It happened to be President Trump, but the same attack would have been used against Cruz, Rubio, Bush or any other Republican winner.

The Russian collusion story was going to be the vehicle used by the mainstream media, the Justice Department, FBI officials, and the Democrats to discredit a Republican victory.

There is still nothing to substantiate Trump/Russia collusion, but there doesn’t need to be.

All that’s needed is to convince you voters that it happened.

The media and the Democrats do not care how much tax money is spent chasing that objective.

Hate Trump if you wish, but to base it on him being a Russian puppet is ridiculous.

It may not have been obvious initially, but it’s become clear that the investigation by Special Investigator Robert Mueller is part of the same scam since he has zero interest in the Clinton or Obama connections to Russia, nor the Mitch McConnell or Joe Biden family financial connections with China, even though those collusions are known to exist.

Ken Fenimore, Elizabethtown