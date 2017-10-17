To the editor:

Greetings from the Rutland County Humane Society. I am honored to have been selected as the new executive director and look forward to meeting our supporters as we participate in events during the next year.

Working at the Rutland County Humane Society is, in many ways, like coming home. My first job as a 15 year old teenager was working for the Belleville Area Humane Society in Illinois. I always knew I wanted to be a veterinarian and working at the local animal shelter was the perfect launching point for the career that lay ahead of me...

After a long and rewarding U.S. Foreign Service career in more than 20 countries, my family and I decided to return to the U.S. to live in Vermont.

Animal welfare has always been one of my passions in life and I feel fortunate to be involved in an organization that has such a progressive vision for the future...

We have board members, staff members, and volunteers who are all working together to make the Rutland County Humane Society the best that it can possibly be. I hope you will join us in that mission in whatever way you can...

Kevin A. Rushing, D.V.M. , Executive Director

RCHS, Pittsford, Vt.