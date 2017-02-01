Saddened by Barnum and Bailey Circus closure

To the Editor:
It is sad that the Barnum and Bailey Circus had to give up. I remember it from my childhood 80 years ago in Europe.
However, the grapevine on my area keeps talking about reopening sans elephants!
They hired a new sideshow man at the carnival side of the tent, you know, the fat ladies/the strong man, etc.
And the new pitchman who will announce every show, as it may. But all and all, I’ll not buy a season ticket. Yet.
Suzanne LaRoque
North Creek
