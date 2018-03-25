Satellite isn’t the answer for universal broadband

To the Editor:

Do not be fooled by promises of high speed internet connections by HughesNet. Out of desperation, I have been using them for a number of years.

Their service is nowhere near the high speed that is necessary for reasonable access to the internet. Something as simple as a five-minute YouTube video will start and stop as it downloads. In addition, the limited access and usage based billing makes the service expensive.

I find it necessary to monitor my usage and curtail essential activity at the end of each billing cycle when the monthly allotment renews.

During the TARP investments after the 2008 financial crisis, Hughes was given large subsides to connect rural areas. They were unable to see that my home qualified. They noted my Westport mailing address but were totally incapable of realizing that in spite of the Westport address, I lived in the Town of Moriah.

HughesNet satellite is not the solution we need. We need true high speed internet access. At this point, that must be cable or fiber optic lines.

Paul Reese

Moriah