Say ‘Christmas’ if you want to

To the Editor:

Christmas is a time for celebration of love — love for people who are special to our lives, love for the beauty of nature in the winter, and love of sharing and being close in the midst of this celebration. This is depicted so incredibly well in the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” with Jimmy Stewart playing George Bailey. This is what I grew up with, and this is what I am wishing for others when I say Merry Christmas.

Now, Christmas is derived from cristmasse, or Mass of Christ, that is, a special mass in celebration of Jesus Christ and his birthday (and our discipleship off Jesus, for those who are practicing Christians.)

On the one hand, there would be no “Christmas” if there were no Jesus Christ and no Christ-centered celebration. On the other hand, there are atheists and people of other religions who go out of their way to wish others a very Merry Christmas, at this time of year. Possibly they instead wish you a happy Hanukkah or something else.

This is also very cool and a good thing.

I don’t know anyone who means, “You should be a Christian like I am,” or, “You should be celebrating the birthday of Jesus Christ, when s/he says “Merry Christmas.”

I think I have described here, at least approximately, the American culture surrounding the statement to others, Merry Christmas. My opinion is that it is not only acceptable but it is a good thing at this time of the year to wish somebody else “Merry Christmas” no matter what your religion or their religion or beliefs might be, if you want to. That is the reality of it in this culture.

The reality of education in our country now is that people remain ignorant of so much that is important to know, and that is the explanation for a lot of things that happen here which have to do with conflict among us. This is actually a huge problem. The answer, however, is not to retreat into our separate cliques and walk around on pins and needles (or egg shells) in order to refrain from upsetting someone else. The answer is to spread more understanding.

I would say on the whole that we are a very poorly educated citizenry in the United States now, and so many people do not read. If you don’t have the personal experience and you don’t read and no one teaches you, then you end up in an isolated fog (or angry coalition) about so much. I think it’s a crisis.

Wishing people a Merry Christmas if you want to, is a good thing, I believe, in the midst of all this.

Don Austin

Elizabethtown