Scaramucci vulgarity far outweighs Sen. Gillibrand’s

To the Editor,

Two letters in last week’s Sun illustrate the fallacy of false equivalence — referencing a single shared trait to generalize the overall equivalence between two subjects. One letter referred to “partisan pottymouths,” but I’ll begin with the other, touting a local forum to defend the Trump administration.

Being a head of state is the only relevant shared trait between Mr. Trump and his peers. Where is the factual evidence to back the writer’s assertion that “President Trump’s style of leadership is a refreshing, hopeful change” to balance against Trump’s vast and growing record of dishonesty and incompetence?

It would be refreshing to have a logical, more respectful political debate. However, asserting that investigations “will prove fruitless” demands factual evidence. Trump’s innumerable outright lies and near-daily incidents of gross incompetence cannot be blamed on “ruthless media” or “(un)supportive Congress.”

Essentially, Mr. Trump doesn’t possess the ethical and professional standing to be rationally defended against his competitors.

The same could be said of the pottymouths. Even a cursory comparison of Mr. Scaramucci’s and Ms. Gillibrand’s comments demonstrates that one was far more vulgar than the other. Scaramucci — ironically, Trump’s Communications Director — was fired for cause by Gen. Kelly, not the journalist whom he called.

How can we equate defending comically buffoonish political leaders to resolving spousal disputes? Spouses usually have equal standing — they have many shared traits. Trump and Scaramucci may share titles, but otherwise they utterly lack the behavioral and competency skills of their peers.

Frank Pagano, Jay