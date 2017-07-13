School mergers ignore student needs

To the Editor:

Unfortunately, school mergers harm the very people they are supposed to serve.

We may as well call children our “commodity,” since the numbers report strictly financial rather than humane concerns.

It seems the only portion of the population receiving the nod are the wealthy retirees who have second homes.

The data put forth ignores large segments of school-age children. In the North Country alone, there is a rapidly growing homeschooling population: around 300 families as of 2016.

On a wider scale, the national levels are increasing as well, as reported here: library.stmarytx.edu/acadlib/edocs/homeschoolers.pdf.

Another demographic unaccounted for is the amount of students attending private schools.

There is evidence that certain small public schools may follow and benefit from using the alternative methods these private schools demonstrate. Individualized attention not only benefits our students, but our teachers, parents, communities, and our nation — not to mention the bottom line.

At the end of the Industrial Age, our country certainly does not need monolithic schools training children to work assembly lines.

When huge schools bus children in for longer periods of time, herd them through lunch lines like cattle, and crowd them into large classes where they feel like just a number, the conditions are ripe for problems.

School mergers represent outdated hierarchies.

Many private schools are faculty-run, where there are no high-paid administrators at all. In the 21st century, citizens need to work together and build consensus to solve these problems.

School districts can work with their communities to find ways of keeping their schools. Just because demographics are changing, it doesn’t mean we need to ignore the welfare of our children.

Let us “keep an open mind” to improve upon what we already have: our wonderfully small, community schools.

Jenn Cantwell

Wilmington