Schroon Cycling blessed to have new location

To the Editor:

In November, when Wendy Ryan put the care of Schroon Cycling in our hands, we were desperate to find a location that would accommodate our 18 indoor cycling bikes at a price that would allow us to keep the class fee at $5 per ride. We approached several locations within Schroon Lake and were able to strike an arrangement with Word of Life’s Inn location. What a gift it has been! The open space overlooking the indoor pool made for a resort-like experience that the riders’ enjoyed.

As the Inn resumes its lodging business in March, we travel back to our original location on Skylark Drive. We, and all the riders of Schroon Cycling, feel very blessed to have Word of Life come to our rescue.

Given that there are so few indoor fitness options in Schroon, and the North Country in general, we are very fortunate that Word of Life was willing to provide us continuity in offering “The Workout You’ll Crave.”

On behalf of owners, Wendy and Mike Ryan, the instructors, Kim Dumoulin and Terri Morse, and all of the riders of Schroon Cycling --— Word of Life, we thank you.

Kim Dumoulin and Terri Morse

Schroon Lake