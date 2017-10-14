Schroon Lake Public Library expansion will be unveiled soon

To the Editor:

Excitement over the newly-expanded Schroon Lake Public Library grew all summer as the façade of the structure took shape.

Last week many volunteers emptied stacks of books and DVDs. Hundreds of boxes were packed, moved into storage and the existing wall between the old and new spaces came down.

The collaborative efforts of our exceptional library manager and staff, members of the board of trustees and friends of the library have resulted in the creation of a facility that will provide the services that 21st century patrons require.

The expansion committee used the in-house advice of a retired school librarian, a retired administrator of school expansions and an interior design consulting firm hired by the library board. Numerous off-site visits were made to guide them in the selection of essential furnishings for the new library space.

The cost of construction is being offset by grant monies and generous contributions from patrons, community members and individuals with strong ties to Schroon Lake.

The board of trustees is thankful for each donation received to date, but more is needed. Those who would still like to help furnish the new library are encouraged to send contributions to the Schroon Lake Public Library.

Finally, the grand opening celebration planned for Columbus Day weekend has been postponed until later in October when contractors have completed the finishing touches.

When an exact date is chosen, an announcement will be made. It will be worth the wait!

Laura Dewey, Chairperson of Fundraising Committee

Schroon Lake Public Library Board of Trustees