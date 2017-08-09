Schroon River shenanigans have to stop

To the Editor:

What would you do if a vehicle pulled up in front of your house and the occupants sat down in your yard, drank several beers and broke the bottles?

What they fought, used vulgar language and discarded tampons in your bushes? Or drunkenly engaged in drunken domestic disputes?

What if someone stopped every weekend to let their dog pee and poop in your yard (or did so personally in front of your young children)?

What if 20 vehicles stopped and set up a beer pong game?

What if a campfire was started and when asked to leave, they said you were rude, had spoiled their picnic and you had no right?

These, among others, are the daily problems we have as property owners on the Schroon River from canoes, kayaks and tubers.

Our deeds date back to the 1950s and both deeds and surveys state that we own to the water’s edge — not just to the mean high water line.

Trespassers argue that they know their riparian rights.

According to the ECON officer we met with, riparian rights allows anyone to paddle by. Riparian rights don’t give anyone the right to get out and trespass.

If a tree falls in the river, we don’t even have to allow you to cross our property to get around it.

We wouldn’t do that, but we have that right.

We’ve gone to the Schroon Town Board and asked for help. They sympathized, but have no jurisdiction in the river.

We’ve even called the state police for protection.

These drunks are only going to be drunker by the time they get back into their cars at Route 74.

I cringe every time I hear an ambulance, wondering if some drunk has killed someone.

Please be respectful of private property. There are plenty of remote beaches on the river. Please don’t litter or drive drunk — and please, if you see a cabin, just keep paddlin’!

Eve Roblee

Schroon Lake