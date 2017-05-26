Schroon Stewart’s stakeholders should pursue consensus to avoid lawsuit

To the Editor:

Stewart’s is a terrific company and both my brother, Roger, and I totally support their expansion.

That being said, any respectable business person would work with Stewart’s decision makers to find a solution to the current issues raised by the neighbors to the project.

We all agree that Stewart’s is a great addition to any community for a variety of reasons, good jobs, the company’s philanthropy and great ice cream!

Therefore, as a good corporate citizen, I’m sure Stewart’s doesn’t want to see the town incur a lawsuit as a result of their project and would rather find an amicable solution if possible.

The neighbors to the project have publicly stated that they will file a lawsuit if the town changes the zoning. It is apparent that the Stewart’s representative at the town board meeting didn’t satisfy their concerns.

It would be foolish for the Town of Schroon to take an action that guarantees that the town will be sued and be willing to incur significant legal fees to defend itself at taxpayer expense!

The town should aggressively negotiate with Stewart’s decision makers to find an acceptable solution before considering changing its zoning.

As of this date, it appears the town has not pursued this course of action.

Sadly, there appears to be an endless amount of false information being disseminated by some individuals about this project and or the people involved.

First and foremost, it is the town’s responsibility to make every effort to negotiate with Stewart’s to find a solution that satisfies the needs of its neighbors if possible and the community at large.

Joel Friedman

Schroon Lake